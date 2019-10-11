DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest will be staying put at Detroit Lakes' Soo Pass Ranch for the foreseeable future, according to new owners Live Nation.

However, the festival's new organizers will be taking a year off to regroup.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone WE Fest 2020 and come back strong in August of 2021," Brian O'Connell, president of country touring for Live Nation and creator of its Country Nation festivals, told the Tribune this morning.

Contrary to the rumors that have been circulating, O'Connell added, that doesn't mean they are looking for a new home.

"All of the rumors that are flying around that we're going to move the festival and all that kind of stuff are not true," he said. "We want to take the time to get to know the 37-year tradition of WE Fest and talk to as many people as we can who have been involved with it. ... There is a lot of history that we need to be respectful of, and a lot of people who are very invested in this festival.

"It is our intention to restore WE Fest to its proper place nationally, and locally, as a premier festival," he continued. "Hopefully, it will last another 37 years. That's our goal."

