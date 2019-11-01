October is when fall really kicks in for the Bemidji area. Much cooler temps move in as we prepare for the coming holiday season. But October also means it heats up for the local sports scene, with the return of Bemidji State Hockey (and high schools are close behind). And when you think of October, you think of Halloween. Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Annalise Braught were out and about once again in October. Here's a few of their favorite pics. For more great local photography, visit www.bemidjipioneer.com.