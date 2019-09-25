FARGO — Much maligned, but truly 'Merican, candy corn is having its day — on Wednesday, Oct. 30, to be exact.

National Candy Corn Day is a time to appreciate (or at least try to appreciate) the little orange, white and yellow candy that's been around for generations and has its roots in chicken feed. Seriously.

According to History.com, Candy corn was invented in the 1880s — a time when more than half of Americans lived on farms. Because of that, candy companies actually designed candies to appeal to farm kids. So in 1898, the Goelitz Candy Co. purchased the recipe from candy corn inventor George Renniger and began selling the tricolored treats as "Chicken Feed."

Prior to World War I, corn was not considered suitable food for humans. Instead, it was mostly to feed the farm animals. But when wheat shortages began during the war, more people began finding ways to use corn. Sweeter varieties were developed and cornmeal and corn flour became more common in baked goods.

Goelitz Candy Co. eventually became the Jelly Belly Co., and the National Confectioners Association estimates more than 35 million pounds of candy corn is now sold every year. Traditional orange, yellow and white varieties have given way to more color variations.

Even so, some people still aren't fans. Multiple surveys show candy corn is among the most polarizing of Halloween candies.

What do you think about Candy Corn? Love 'em! Meh. They're okay. Give 'em to the chickens! Thank you for voting! Love 'em! 38%

Meh. They're okay. 33%

Give 'em to the chickens! 29% Tweet to @

Other holidays this week