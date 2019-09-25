BEMIDJI -- April Aylesworth sang her way to a first-place finish and three other Bemidjians took the stage over the weekend at the Minnesota Sings competition in Woodbury.

Aylesworth, a 40-year-old mother of four, won the older (age 26 and over) division with a rousing version of “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” a song made popular by Meghan Trainor.

She will receive a $3,000 check, plus $1,000 for her sponsor (Headwaters Music & Arts), $1,000 for her hometown charity (Support Within Reach) and a five-hour recording session with studio musicians and a producer at The Garage in Burnsville.

Kari Grace of Bemidji took third place in the adult division. She sang “Have a Little Faith in Me,” by John Hiatt in the finals on Sunday. Grace will receive a $ 1,000 check, $500 for her sponsor (Headwaters Music & Arts) and a three-hour professional recording session.

Charlotte Saxton, a Bemidji High School sophomore, advanced to the finals in the younger (15- to 25-year-old) division and finished seventh. She will receive a microphone and mic stand for her prizes.

Susannah (Roed) Carter of Bemidji also competed in the state finals for the second straight year. She won the first Bemidji Sings competition in 2018.

All four earned their trips to Woodbury at the Bemidji Sings competition Aug. 1 at Bemidji State University.



Saxton took first place and Carter second in the younger division. Grace took first and Aylesworth second in the older division.



