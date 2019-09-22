"Friends" is officially 25, which means it's time for a super low-key birthday celebration with its dearest pals - a group that exceeded 52 million when the sitcom aired its final episode in 2004.

The internet has talked, at great length, about what made the show special (in addition to the ways it hasn't aged so well). But there's no denying "Friends" made an indelible mark on our culture - and has continued to do so for new generations discovering the show on streaming networks or in syndication.

In celebration of the show's quarter-century milestone, we've put together a list of some of the most memorable quotes from Monica (Courteney Cox), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Ross (David Schwimmer), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow).

1. "Well, maybe I don't need your money. Wait, wait, I said maybe!"

By the time "Friends" ended, Rachel had forged a successful career in fashion. But when we first meet her in the show's pilot, she is heavily dependent on her wealthy father, who disagrees with his daughter's decision to leave her dentist fiance at the altar. This line was part of the conversation that led Rachel to move in with Monica, giving way to one of TV's most iconic friend groups.

2. "We were on a break!"

Who could forget this gem - used repeatedly by Ross - to justify sleeping with someone other than his longtime love, Rachel, after she suggested they take a break (but not break up, duh).

3. "See? He's her lobster."

Phoebe always knew Ross and Rachel were meant to be together.

4. "Joey doesn't share food."

After a date deigned to eat two of his french fries, Joey revealed his biggest dealbreaker.

5. "Hi, I'm Chandler. I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable."

Could this Chandler Bing quote be any more on the nose?

6. "I wish I could, but I don't want to."

Phoebe established early on that she had no qualms about saying no to favors such as helping put together furniture.

7. "Seven!"

Monica was intense about pretty much everything - even an impromptu tutorial on erogenous zones.

8. "Pivot!"

Ross, meanwhile, was intense about moving furniture. And he over-pronounced "pivot." If you haven't said this at least once while moving, we'll assume you haven't watched many "Friends" episodes. Or you, understandably, find Monica's brother annoying.

9. "Could I BE wearing any more clothes?"

Remember when Joey expertly trolled Chandler, his sweatpants and his singular approach to intonation?

10. "It tastes like feet!"

At least Ross gave an honest review of Rachel's abominable Thanksgiving trifle.

11. "What's not to like? Custard: good. Jam: good. Meat: good!"

We can also appreciate this equally honest review from Joey.

12. "This is all a moo point."

It's like a cow's opinion, according to Joey, who also says "supposably."

13. "Your little Harmonica is hammered."

Remember "The One Where They All Turn Thirty," when Monica figured it was time to come clean to her parents about her rebellious behavior?

14. "Can't hold her own head up, but yeah - jumped."

Ross teasing Rachel for panicking while their infant daughter was (accidentally) locked inside their apartment is peak Ross.

15. "And I have to live with a boy."

Poor cohabitating Monica.

16. "How you doin'?"

This list would not be complete without Joey's signature catchphrase.

17. "Oh. My. God."

Or the uniquely uttered catchphrase of Chandler's ex-girlfriend Janice (Maggie Wheeler).

18. "I don't even have a 'pla.'"

You may not remember that Phoebe said this during an episode that featured a George Stephanopoulos subplot, but true "Friends" fans will always remember this example of Phoebe's blatant and what would today be meme-worthy honesty - in response to a question about whether she had a plan.

19. "OK, you have to stop the Q-Tip when there's resistance."

Chandler cut us (and an especially garrulous Joey) deep with this biting remark, which Perry cited as his favorite one-liner from his 10 seasons on the show in a "Good Morning America" interview.

20. "Oh, come on Will, just take off your shirt and tell us."

When Brad Pitt guest-starred as Will, the nemesis of the character played by his then-wife, Aniston, Phoebe was her typically forward self.

21, "Nestle Toulouse."

We'll never bake Nestlé Toll House cookies without thinking about Phoebe and her French grandmother, whose French name we "Americans always butcher."

22. "The don't know that we know they know we know."

When Phoebe and Joey found out Monica and Chandler were secretly dating, things got kind of complicated.

23. "You can't just give up. Is that what a dinosaur would do?"

It's unclear if Joey actually understood what Ross did for a living.

24. "Come on, Ross, you're a paleontologist. Dig a little deeper."

If ever there were a roast of Ross Geller, Phoebe would be the obvious host.

25. "I got off the plane."

As in the show's pilot, Rachel made a pivotal (hi, Ross!) decision in the series finale: She got off the plane.

This article was written by Bethonie Butler, a reporter for The Washington Post.