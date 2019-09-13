BAAE to hold ‘Speakeasy for the Arts’ Oct. 6

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Arts Endowment will hold its annual fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Brigid’s Pub, 317 Beltrami Ave. NW.

“This Roaring 1920s Speakeasy for the Arts is coming to town for a one-night bootlegging celebration to raise some underground money for the arts,” a release said. “BAAE and Brigid’s Pub are joining forces to serve up a night of back-alley fun with an air of intrigue, just like during Prohibition.”

“Although there is no dress code required, women in flapper dresses and men in wing-tipped shoes wearing gangster garb may be seen walking the streets of Bemidji, before disappearing into the back alley secret location,” the release said. A secret password is required for entry. Passwords will be provided with the purchase of a $60 ticket. Tickets are available at Re/Max, 602 Beltrami Ave., and Dunn Brothers, 501 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

Corey Medina and the Clearwater Jazz Connection will be playing hot jazz with a few modern twists for all the dancers in the crowd.

This gala event includes an array of complimentary appetizers. Specialty house drinks and bar options will be available for purchase from Brigid’s mixologists Sonny Johnson and Hans Heppner. Bids will be taken on high-end silent auction items during the event to support the BAAE’s ongoing generous grants to art recipients, the release said.

Willow Wood Market to hold Harvest Festival

BEMIDJI -- Willow Wood Market will hold its 19th annual Harvest Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 23621 Hubbard County Rd. 9.

There will be an outdoor quilt show featuring quilts from all over the area. There will be 25 vendors, featuring products such as handmade pillows, wool blankets, wool Scandinavian ornaments, soap, mittens, pottery and jewelry, along with produce and Funky Junk vendors.

There will be demonstrations and hands on learning opportunities on traditional Native American quillwork on birchbark, needle felting, rug hooking, standing wool, and more, a release said. The food booth will feature wild rice soup and homemade desserts with all of the proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji. For questions, contact bonnie@willowwoodmarketdesigns.com or call (218) 759-2310.

Arts Learning Grant applications due Oct. 15

BEMIDJI -- Arts Learning grants are open to public and charter schools (parochial schools are ineligible), community education programs, and any nonprofits or groups with a fiscal sponsor providing quality arts education programming. These grants support high-quality arts education for Minnesotans of all ages to develop knowledge, skills and understanding of the arts, a release said. Funds can be used for artists-in-residence programs and educational performances, or to provide arts classes, camps or workshops. Funded arts activities must be open to the general public.

Maximum award of $6,000 with 20% cash match and 25% match for equipment purchases. Schools and community education programs can apply for up to $3,000 with no cash match.

All eligible projects must be arts learning-focused, have a strong community component, and benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, or Mahnomen Counties, the release said.

The application deadline is Oct. 15. Applications are available online at www.r2arts.org .

For more information or questions, contact Region 2 Arts Council staff at (218) 751-5447 or staff@r2arts.org .

Violetta Duo to perform for Bemidji Concert Series

BEMIDJI -- The Violetta Duo will perform in the second installment of the Bemidji Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at BSU's Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex.

The duo includes flutist Dorothy Glick Maglione and clarinetist Madelyn Moore. They are passionate about bringing new music to audiences by working with pieces from several current composers. They have given performances, masterclasses and lectures throughout the United States.

Tickets are $20 for adults and free for BSU students with a valid ID. Tickets are available in advance by visiting the BSU Department of Music office in Room 301 of the Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex and will also be for sale at the door.

Headwaters to hold ‘Make a Splash’ fall kick off

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will kick off the fall semester with a water-themed event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. The public is invited to stop by to meet the music, art and chess teachers, try out musical instruments, and register for music programs, art clubs, pottery, chess club, or parent-child music and art classes. Children can enjoy an instrument petting zoo, water-themed carnival games, cotton candy and popcorn, and drawings for t-shirts, lessons and prizes, a release said. The fall kick-off will be followed by an instructor showcase at 4 p.m. featuring performances by Headwaters Music Instructors.

Upcoming programs at the Bemidji Public Library

BEMIDJI -- Lou Samsa, a Bemidji-based jazz guitarist, will perform at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW.

During his 90-minute live performance of popular standards, he will share the story of his experience carving a path as a professional musician in northern Minnesota, and provide insider tips for people who might be interested in making a living in music, a release said.

Four Authors, Four Perspectives, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW.

Marcie Rendon is a member of the White Earth Nation, a playwright, poet and author of Murder on the Red River and Girl Gone Missing. Art Coulson, Cherokee, is an award-winning journalist and author of Unstoppable: How Jim Thorpe and the Carlisle Indian School Football Team Defeated Army. Nora Murphy is a fifth-generation Irish-American Minnesota resident and author of six books, including White Birch, Red Hawthorn: A Memoir. Mai Moua is the founder of the Hmong literary arts journal Paj Ntaub Voice and author of The Bride Price: A Hmong Wedding Story. Panel discussion will be moderated by Sue Bruns, local author and educator.

Artists informational workshop set for Sept. 11

BAGLEY -- An informational workshop for arts and art organizations will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Fireside Grille and Patio, 16432 U.S. Highway 2 West.

This workshop will introduce attendees to the Mn artists digital platforms and public programs. They will learn how to register an account and create a profile on www.Mnartists.org , and learn how it can benefit them as an artist through networking, collaborations, sharing artwork, creating events and more. The workshop is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required. Everyone is asked to bring a device such as a laptop or iPad, digital copies of their artwork, and a CV. Pre-register by visiting www.bagleyarts.org .

BSU Talley Gallery to feature ‘linebyline’ art exhibit

BEMIDJI -- BSU’s Talley Gallery will begin its 2019-20 exhibition calendar with the “linebyline” art exhibit featuring selected works from the Lillie M. Kleven collection.

Kleven’s collection has been an educational resource for BSU students since the 1970s and has grown to more than 500 works by an array of artists, a release said. The “linebyline” exhibition will shine a spotlight on intricate works accomplished using simple drawing tools and techniques. Showcased artists include Gendron Jensen, Maki Haku, Dale DeArmond and others renowned for their use of line variations to create a visual story, the release said.

The gallery is located in Bridgeman Hall room 140 on the BSU campus It is barrier-free and open at no charge to the public. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Farm to Fiber Festival set for Oct. 5-6

CLEARBROOK -- The annual Farm to Fiber Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Clearbrook City Hall, 200 Elm St. SW. The event is free and open to the public. Lunch and snacks will be available for purchase.

Fiber artists will teach a wide range of workshops to help make fiber art and craft techniques accessible to everyone, a release said. Learn basic fiber art techniques or be challenged with more advanced fiber art workshops. Register in advance so the instructors can plan accordingly.

Many vendors will offer free demonstrations, including spinning techniques, wet felting, weaving and more, a release said.

There will be a fashion show at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Fiber artists and anyone with handmade clothing or accessories are invited to showcase their items. Artists can bring their own handmade wearable fiber art to enter or simply come and view the other entries. Entering items is free and the show is open to the public. Anyone planning to enter the show is asked to register by Saturday morning.

Workshop instructors include well-known Minnesota artists like Bruce Engebretson, Linda Johnson-Morke and Teresa Kukowski. Vendors include fiber farms, fiber artists, weavers and more.

The popular raffle will return this year, with a chance to win fiber art and other items while supporting local farmers, artists and the community. The raffle drawing will be held on Sunday afternoon.

For more information about the festival, to register for workshops or become a vendor, contact info@farmtofiberfestival.com, visit www.farmtofiberfestival.com or call (218) 657-2502.

Headwaters to hold after-school art clubs

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters will hold after-school art clubs for children in grades K-12 during the 2019-2020 school year.

Grades K - 2nd, Young Artist Club: This year-long club is an introduction to formal art instruction for children in kindergarten through second grade. Participants will explore basic art concepts through crafty art projects using various art forms. The group will get a feel for how to do art with a large group in an art room setting. Small snack and art supplies provided. Held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 1 through May 5. Space is limited to the first 12 participants.

Grades 3rd - 6th, Headwaters Art Club: Explore art in the Headwaters Art Studio. Participants will learn from guest artists, explore local art on field trips and prepare art exhibits. Our goal is to provide an informal, safe and supportive atmosphere while offering high quality art instruction and mentorship. Early arrival supervised open studio time from 3:30 to 3:55 p.m. available for additional fee. Snack and art supplies provided. Held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Sept. 19 through May 7. Space is limited to first 15 participants.

Grades 7th - 12th, Teen Art Club: Participants will start with the basics and create work at their own pace, exploring concepts and skills through different projects. The group will work with watercolor, acrylic, clay, drawing and more. Participants will prepare exhibits, meet local artists and learn from guest instructors. This fun and informal setting is perfect for students looking for mentorship to grow as an artist. Snack and art supplies provided. Held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 1 through May 5. Space is limited to first 15 participants.

For more information, contact headwatersschool@yahoo.com or (218) 444-5606, or visit: https://headwatersmusicandarts.org. Headwaters is located at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

BSO announces 2019-2020 season concert dates

BEMIDJI -- With their 80th season wrapped up, the Bemidji Symphony would like to thank the community for their participation and financial support.

Here is a look at the upcoming 2019-2020 Season entitled "Rhythms of Life."

Season Series:

Sunday, Sept. 29: "Heartbeat of the Orchestra" with cellist Anthony Arnone.

Sunday, Nov. 24: "Deep Pulses" with opera singer Tammy Hensrud.

Tuesday, Dec. 3: "Rhythms of the Season" with vocalist Brandon Box-Higdem.

Sunday, Feb. 16: "Big Screen Rhythms" featuring epic cinema selections.

Sunday, March 29: "Classical Swing" with saxophonist Scott Sandberg.

Sunday, May 17: "Across the Pond" featuring Pianist Gareth Cordery.

Annual mailers should arrive in mailboxes around the community shortly. Those who purchase season tickets prior to the Summer Pops concert, will get a complimentary ticket for the Aug. 3 "I've Got Rhythm" concert.

Order requests can be sent in via postal mail, or purchased online at: https://www.bemidjisymphony.org/tickets.html.

With the purchase of season tickets, patrons also have the opportunity to include a tax-deductible donation to the Bemidji Symphony. The average cost for one concert is $18,000 and tickets, program ad sales, and other fundraising doesn't raise enough. Give online anytime at: www.bemidjisymphony.org/individuals. Season ticket requests and donations can be mailed to: Bemidji Symphony Orchestra, Box 3136, Bemidji, MN 56619.



