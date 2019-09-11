There's plenty to love on this list of fall's returning shows - I've already seen an episode of Olivia Colman's takeover as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's "The Crown" and, as expected, she's perfect for the part. Elsewhere, a number of notable favorites are kicking off their final seasons, including "The Good Place," "The Deuce," "Empire," "Madam Secretary," "Mr. Robot," "Silicon Valley" and CW's stalwart "Supernatural."

I've starred (*) some recommendations to help you prioritize. Good luck with that.





All times CDT

- - -

"9-1-1"

(Fox at 7) Monday, Sept. 23

"20/20"

(ABC at 8) Friday, Sept. 27

"48 Hours"

(Saturdays at 8 on CBS) returned Sept. 14

* "60 Minutes"

(6:30 p.m. on CBS) Sunday, Sept. 29

"All American"

(CW at 7) Monday, Oct. 7

* "American Horror Story: 1984"

(FX at 9) Wednesday, Sept. 18

"American Housewife"

(ABC at 7) Friday, Sept. 27

"America's Funniest Home Videos"

(ABC at 6) Sunday, Sept. 29

"Arrow"

(CW at 8) Tuesday, Oct. 15

"Baroness Von Sketch Show"

(IFC at 11) Wednesday, Oct. 30

* "Below Deck"

(Bravo at 8) Monday, Oct. 7

"Bering Sea Gold"

(Discovery at 8) Tuesday, Sept. 17

* "Big Mouth"

(Netflix) Friday, Oct. 4

"Black Lightning"

(CW at 8) Monday, Oct. 7

* "Black-ish"

(ABC at 8:30) Tuesday, Sept. 24

"The Blacklist"

(NBC at 7) Friday, Oct. 4

"Bless This Mess"

(ABC at 7:30) Tuesday, Sept. 24

"Blue Bloods"

(CBS at 9) Friday, Sept. 27

* "Bob's Burgers"

(Fox at 8) Sunday, Sept. 29

"Bull"

(CBS at 9) Monday, Sept. 23

"Castle Rock"

(Hulu) Wednesday, Oct. 23

"Charmed"

(CW at 8) Friday, Oct. 11

"The Chef Show"

(Netflix) returned Sept. 13

"Chicago Fire"

(NBC at 8) Wednesday, Sept. 25

"Chicago Med"

(NBC at 7) Wednesday, Sept. 25

"Chicago P.D."

(NBC at 9) Wednesday, Sept. 25

"The Circus"

(Showtime at 7) Sunday, Sept. 22

"The Conners"

(ABC at 7) Tuesday, Sept. 24

"Crank Yankers"

(Comedy Central at 9:30) Wednesday, Sept. 25

* "The Crown"

(Netflix) Sunday, Nov. 17

"Dancing With the Stars"

(ABC at 7) Monday, Sept. 16

"Dateline"

(NBC at 8) Friday, Sept. 27

"Disenchantment"

(Netflix) Friday, Sept. 20

* "The Deuce"

(Mondays at 8 on HBO) returned Sept. 9

"The Durrells in Corfu"

(PBS at 9, check local listings) Sunday, Sept. 29

"Dynasty"

(CW at 8) Friday, Oct. 11

"E! True Hollywood Story"

(E! at 9) Sunday, Oct. 6

"Empire"

(Fox at 8) Tuesday, Sept. 24

"The Expanse"

(Amazon Prime) Friday, Dec. 13

"Family Guy"

(Fox at 8:30) Sunday, Sept. 29

"FBI"

(CBS at 8) Tuesday, Sept. 24

"Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr."

(PBS at 7, check local listings) Tuesday, Oct. 8

"The Flash"

(CW at 7) Tuesday, Oct. 8

"Fresh Off the Boat"

(ABC at 7:30) Friday, Sept. 27

* "Get Shorty"

(Epix at 9) Sunday, Oct. 6

"God Friended Me"

(CBS at 7:30) Sunday, Sept. 29

"The Goldbergs"

(ABC at 8) Wednesday, Sept. 25

* "Goliath"

(Amazon Prime) Friday, Oct. 4

"The Good Doctor"

(ABC at 9) Monday, Sept. 23

"Good Karma Hospital"

(Acorn TV) Monday, Nov. 11

* "The Good Place"

(NBC at 8) Thursday, Sept. 26

"Greenleaf"

(Tuesdays at 9 on OWN) returned Sept. 3

"Grey's Anatomy"

(ABC at 7) Thursday, Sept. 26

"Hawaii 5-0"

(CBS at 7) Friday, Sept. 27

"Hot Date"

(Pop TV at 9) Friday, Sept. 20

"Impulse"

(YouTube) Wednesday, Oct. 16

"Inside the Actors Studio"

(Ovation at 9, moves from Bravo) Sunday, Oct. 13

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"

(FXX at 9) Wednesday, Sept. 25

"Jack Ryan"

(Amazon Prime) Friday, Nov. 1

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians"

(Sundays at 8 on E!) returned Sept. 8

* "Kidding"

(Showtime at 9) Sunday, Nov. 3

* "The Kominsky Method"

(Netflix) Friday, Oct. 25

"Law & Order: SVU"

(NBC at 9) Thursday, Sept. 26

"Legacies"

(CW at 8) Thursday, Oct. 10

"Letterkenny"

(Hulu) Monday, Oct. 14

"Life Below Zero"

(Nat Geo at 8) Tuesday, Sept. 24

"Live PD"

(A&E at 8) Friday, Sept. 20

"Live Rescue"

(A&E at 8) Monday, Sept. 16

"Love & Marriage"

(Saturdays at 8 on OWN) returned Sept. 7

"Madam Secretary"

(CBS at 9) Sunday, Oct. 6

"Magnum P.I."

(CBS at 8) Friday, Sept. 27

"Maigret"

(Saturdays at 6 on Ovation) returned Sept. 14

"The Man in the High Castle"

(Amazon Prime) Friday, Nov. 15

"Married to Medicine"

(Sundays at 8 on Bravo) returned Sept. 8

"Marvel's Runaways"

(Hulu) Friday, Dec. 13

* "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

(Amazon Prime) Friday, Dec. 6

* "The Masked Singer"

(Fox at 7) Wednesday, Sept. 25

"Mayans M.C."

(Tuesdays at 9 on FX) returned Sept. 3

"A Million Little Things"

(ABC at 8) Thursday, Sept. 26

"Modern Family"

(ABC at 8) Wednesday, Sept. 25

* "Mom"

(CBS at 8) Thursday, Sept. 26

"Mr Inbetween"

(Thursdays at 9 on FX) returned Sept. 12

"Mr. Mercedes"

(Tuesdays at 9 on DirecTV/AT&T) returned Sept. 10

* "Mr. Robot"

(USA at 9) Sunday, Oct. 6

"NCIS"

(CBS at 7) Tuesday, Sept. 24

"NCIS: Los Angeles"

(CBS at 8:30) Sunday, Sept. 29

"NCIS: New Orleans"

(CBS at 9) Tuesday, Sept. 24

"The Neighborhood"

(CBS at 7) Monday, Sept. 23

"New Amsterdam"

(NBC at 9) Tuesday, Sept. 24

* "Peaky Blinders"

(Netflix) Friday, Oct. 4

"Poldark on Masterpiece"

(PBS at 9, check local listings) Sunday, Sept. 29

"The Purge"

(USA at 8) Tuesday, Oct. 15

"The Ranch"

(Netflix) returned Sept. 13

"Ray Donovan"

(Showtime at 7) Sunday, Nov. 17

"The Real Housewives of Dallas"

(Wednesday at 8 on Bravo) returned Sept. 4

"The Resident"

(Fox at 7) Tuesday, Sept. 24

"Riverdale"

(CW at 7) Wednesday, Oct. 9

* "Robot Chicken"

(Adult Swim at 11) Sunday, Sept. 29

"The Rookie"

(ABC at 9) Sunday, Sept. 29

"Room 104"

(Fridays at 10 on HBO) returned Sept. 13

"Running Wild With Bear Grylls"

(Nat Geo at 9) Tuesday, Nov. 5

* "Saturday Night Live"

(NBC at 10:30) Saturday, Sept. 28

"Schooled"

(ABC at 7:30) Wednesday, Sept. 25

"SEAL Team"

(CBS at 8) Wednesday, Oct. 2

"Shameless"

(Showtime at 8) Sunday, Nov. 3

"Shark Tank"

(ABC at 8) Sunday, Sept. 29

* "Silicon Valley"

(HBO at 9) Sunday, Oct. 27

"The Simpsons"

(Fox at 7) Sunday, Sept. 29

"Single Parents"

(ABC at 8:30) Wednesday, Sept. 25

* "Sorry for Your Loss"

(Facebook Watch) Tuesday, Oct. 1

"South Park"

(Comedy Central at 9) Wednesday, Sept. 25

"Star Wars Resistance"

(Disney at 9) Sunday, Oct. 6

"Supergirl"

(CW at 8) Sunday, Oct. 6

"Supernatural"

(CW at 7) Thursday, Oct. 10

"Superstore"

(NBC at 7) Thursday, Sept. 26

"Survivor"

(CBS at 7) Wednesday, Sept. 25

"S.W.A.T."

(CBS at 9) Wednesday, Oct. 2

"This Close"

(Thursdays at midnight on Sundance TV) returned Sept. 12

* "This Is Us"

(NBC at 8) Tuesday, Sept. 24

"Top Boy"

(Netflix) returned Sept. 13

"Total Divas"

(E! at 9) Wednesday, Oct. 2

"Van Helsing"

(Syfy at 9) Friday, Sept. 27

"The Voice"

(NBC at 7) Monday, Sept. 23

"The Walking Dead"

(AMC at 8) Sunday, Oct. 6

"WWE Smackdown Live"

(Fox at 7; moves from USA) Friday, Oct. 4

"Young Sheldon"

(CBS at 7) Thursday, Sept. 26

This article was written by Hank Stuever, a reporter for The Washington Post.