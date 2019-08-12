Summer, at least when it comes to movies, has come to a close and Hollywood is following up the blockbuster season with a variety of genres. This weekend had the release of "It: Chapter Two," but it's not the only horror sequel set to take the big screen. However, before the scary genre returns, a crime drama will take center stage next week.

'Hustlers,' Sept. 13

This one is actually based on a New York Magazine article about a crew of women who robbed several Wall Street higher-ups. The film is directed by Lorene Scafaria, who previously helmed "Seeking a Friend for the End of the World" and "The Meddler."

Starring in the picture are Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez and Julia Stiles, a trio who've all been nominated for Golden Globes. Wu had success around this time last year, too, starring in "Crazy Rich Asians."

'Rambo: Last Blood,' Sept. 20

When I watched the credits roll during 2008's "Rambo," I figured that was it for the franchise. Apparently it's not the case since there's a fifth picture coming out. In a way, the series is getting back to its roots.

Instead of taking place in Vietnam, Afghanistan or Burma, "Rambo: Last Blood" will take place in America. This time around, Sylvester Stallone's Green Beret character is taking a Mexican cartel as part of a rescue mission.

'Ad Astra,' Sept. 20

A new science fiction film is set to come out later this month in "Ad Astra." The movie will feature an astronaut on a mission to find his missing father, who was lost in space.

The cast for this one is incredible. "Ad Astra" stars Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones, Oscar nominees Brad Pitt and Ruth Nega, along with Golden Globe winner Donald Sutherland.

'Joker,' Oct. 4

Directed by Todd Phillips, this film is based on the villain Joker character from the comic books. However, he won't be facing off against the Dark Knight this time around.

October's "Joker" stars Joaquin Phoenix as a man who goes from troubled comedian to sadistic criminal. The movie's cast also features Robert De Niro.

'Double Tap,' Oct. 18

Mid-October will see the follow-up to 2009's "Zombieland" in "Double Tap." The main four cast members are all back here, with Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg set to return.

According to the Internet Movie Database, the crew will have to fight off evolved zombies,other survivors and may have to venture out on a rescue mission.

'The Irishman,' Nov. 1

Martin Scorsese is back with his classic crew for this three hour epic about the death of Jimmy Hoffa and how the mob was tied in. The cast includes Academy Award winners Robert De Niro, Anna Paquin, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, along with Emmy winner Ray Romano.

'Doctor Sleep,' Nov. 8

The world of "The Shining" will be re-visited in "Doctor Sleep." The movie will follow an adult Dan Torrence who meets a young girl who also has the Shining. According to IMDb, the film will follow Torrence's effort to stop a cult.

The cast includes Golden Globe winner Ewan McGregor and Golden Globe nominee Rebecca Ferguson.

'Ford v Ferrari,' Nov. 15

James Mangold, who previously directed "Walk the Line" and "Logan," is returning with a new drama this fall. His latest film tells the story of Carroll Shelby who teamed up with Ken Miles to build a car fast enough to race against the Ferrari.

In the lead roles are Oscar winner Christian Bale and Academy Award nominee Matt Damon.

'Frozen II,' Nov. 22

Elsa and Anna, voiced by Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell, are returning to the big screen. The sequel to 2013's Oscar-winning smash hit will feature the sisters, along with their friends, traveling to another land to once again save their kingdom.

'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,' Nov. 22

As one can tell from the title, this biopic is centered on Fred Rogers and his work in creating the beloved PBS show. The film is directed by Marielle Heller, who helmed last year's Oscar nominated movie "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

The picture stars Academy Award winners Tom Hanks and Chris Cooper, along with Golden Globe nominee Matthew Rhys.