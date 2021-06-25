MINNEAPOLIS — Hours before he is to be sentenced in the 2020 murder of George Floyd, former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin’s motion for a new trial has been denied.
Judge Peter Cahill denied the request in a ruling released this morning, June 25.
In the ruling, Cahill said the defense failed to demonstrate that Chauvin was deprived of a fair trial, either by court error or abuse or prosecutorial misconduct.
In addition, Cahill said the defense failed to establish a case of juror misconduct, or that a juror gave false testimony during jury selection.
Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. today in Hennepin County.
