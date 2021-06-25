MINNEAPOLIS — Derek Chauvin will spend 270 months, or 22-and-a-half years, in Minnesota prison for the murder of George Floyd .

The sentence is shorter than Minnesota prosecutors sought but more severe than what his attorney asked for.

The former Minneapolis Police officer returned to the same Hennepin County District courtroom Friday, June 25, where he was found guilty of murder in April. As Judge Peter Cahill laid out his sentence, Chauvin, with close-cropped hair and wearing a light gray suit and surgical face mask, sat stoically, his eyes darting around the room.

His sentencing comes more than a year after he kneeled on Floyd's neck May 25, 2020, killing him outside a south Minneapolis convenience store. The incident, caught on video by a bystander, galvanized the U.S. police reform movement and set off a wave of protests. The widely viewed trial ended April 20 with Chauvin's conviction on one count each of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Prosecutors this month asked Cahill to sentence Chauvin, age 45, to a 30-year prison term for second-degree murder, the most serious charge of the three charges, and the only one he can be sentenced on under Minnesota law. Citing Chauvin's lack of a criminal history and other circumstances unique to the case, meanwhile, defense attorney Eric Nelson wrote that Chauvin should receive either a lighter sentence or probation with time served.

Members of Floyd's families pressed for Chauvin to receive a longer sentence in the courtroom Friday. In their statements to Cahill, they said Floyd's absence will be felt at play dates, birthday parties and graduations.

In a prerecorded statement, Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's 7-year-old daughter, said she if she could tell her father anything "It would be I miss you and I love him."

Floyd's siblings said Friday that they have continually relived the events of his murder in the year since it occurred. When his daughter is old enough to understand, Terrence Floyd said, telling her about it will mean reliving it again "all over again years down the line."

Defense attorney Eric Nelson said Chauvin's mind is likewise "littered with what-ifs" about the May 25, 2020 murder. He noted that the majority of Minnesota defendants convicted of second-degree murder charges in recent years received more lenient sentences on par with what state guidelines recommend, and asked that Chauvin be sentenced similarly.

Chauvin himself spoke only briefly during the hearing, and implied that the federal case against being brought against him for Floyd's death prevented him from speaking at length.

"I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family," he said. "There’s going to be some other information that would be of interest and I hope things will give you some peace of mind. Thank you."

Before Chauvin spoke, his mother Carolyn Pawlenty addressed the court to ask for a lighter sentence on his behalf. She said he is not the person he has been painted as and that she believes in his innocence, as do many others who have written to her.

“When you sentence my son, you will also be sentencing me," Pawlenty told Cahill.

Chauvin is being held at the Oak Park Heights correctional facility in Stillwater, Minn.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who served as special prosecutor in the case, is set to deliver comments on the day's proceedings Friday afternoon. Members of Floyd's family are expected to speak separately at news conference of their own.

