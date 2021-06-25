MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced Friday, June 25, for the murder of George Floyd .

Chauvin faces up to 30 years in prison after a jury found him guilty on all three charges: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Watch a livestream of the sentencing beginning at 1:30 p.m. and read a preview of the sentencing here.

