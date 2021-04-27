ST. PAUL — The sentencing hearing for Derek Chauvin has been pushed back to Friday, June 25, according to updates on the Minnesota Judicial Branch website.

Chauvin, who was found guilty April 20 of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, had originally been scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday, June 16.

No reason for the change was listed on the site.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted of second- and third-murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 2020 death of Floyd. Judge Peter Cahill will make the decision about sentencing; under Minnesota law, Chauvin will be sentenced only for the most serious charge, second-degree murder.

The June 25 hearing will begin at 1:30 p.m.