ST. PAUL — Minnesota officials urged demonstrators to protest or celebrate peacefully following guilty verdicts in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin .

The requests came after a Hennepin County jury on Tuesday, April 20, convicted Chauvin of second-degree and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death of George Floyd.

In the streets of Minneapolis, groups gathered to take in the news applauded the decision and celebrated the historic conviction. Attorney General Keith Ellison said the decision "the first step toward justice" but said the state and nation needed to do more to address racism in policing.

And he asked that demonstrators respond to the news "calmly, legally and peacefully."

Demonstrators for days had gathered at the Minneapolis intersection where Floyd was killed and in nearby suburb Brooklyn Center. A Brooklyn Center police officer shot and killed Daunte Wright, 20, on Sunday, April 11, during a traffic stop.

State and local law enforcement leaders on Monday said they'd worked with community organizations in the Twin Cities to hone their response to protests. And they urged the help of protesters and other community members in keeping the peace following the decision.

In recent days, law enforcement and demonstrators had clashed outside the police station in Brooklyn Park.

Gov. Tim Walz on Monday, April 19, declared a state of emergency in the seven-county Twin Cities metro area ahead of a possible verdict and requested law enforcement support from Nebraska and Ohio. The governor in his executive order said state and local law enforcement weren't able to address the possible threat posed by civil unrest as they'd been stretched covering demonstrations in Brooklyn Park.

The Minnesota Senate on Monday approved funding to bring in the roughly 120 additional officers from Nebraska and Ohio, but the House of Representatives had yet to take up the bill when the decision came down Tuesday afternoon.

Follow Dana Ferguson on Twitter @bydanaferguson and Sarah Mearhoff @sarah_mearhoff