ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will join Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to provide a public safety update at 5:00 p.m. Monday, April 19, ahead of the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

They will be joined by Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.

Watch a stream of the event below.

