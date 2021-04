Watch a livestream of the trial and find live updates below.

Editor's note: This video could contain language or graphic visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

9:40 a.m.: Closing arguments begin

After jurors heard instructions from Judge Peter Cahill, attorney Steve Schleicher began closing arguments for the prosecution in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

