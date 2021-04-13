Editor's note: This video could contain language or graphic visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

12:30 p.m.: Defense witness offers differing conclusion on cause of death

David Fowler said today that George Floyd did not die from asphyxiation in a break with several other medical experts who previously testified in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Fowler has characterized Floyd's death as being more sudden and having to do with his heart conditions, and oxygen deprivation deaths as being more gradual in comparison. People experiencing it, he said, tend to appear disoriented and confused, whereas Floyd appeared alert and talkative early in his restraint by Chauvin and other Minneapolis police officers.

The ex-officer did not damage any the "vital" structures in Floyd's neck by kneeling on the back of it, according to Fowler, and was "nowhere near" Floyd's airway.

That Floyd could speak during his restraint, according to Fowler, suggests he could breathe properly, though several other medical experts who previously testified in the trial disagreed with that idea.

Fowler also testified to a lack of visible injuries to Floyd's neck and back, something Chauvin's attorney has several times highlighted.

"All of his injuries were where the knee was not," Fowler said during examination by defense attorney Eric Nelson.

The court is in recess until 1:30 p.m.

11:15 a.m.: Expert witness called to testify

A former chief medical examiner for Maryland said in the trial of Derek Chauvin this morning that George Floyd's underlying heart conditions and drug use were significant factors in his death.

According to Dr. David Fowler, who retired in 2019, Floyd experienced a "sudden cardiac arrhythmia" during his restraint by Minneapolis police last May due that was related to his atherosclerosis, a health condition characterized by the hardening and narrowing of the arteries. Testifying as an expert in the case, he said narrowing of the coronary artery can cause sudden heart death and that Floyd's was obstructed by approximately 90%.

Methamphetamine, which an autopsy found in Floyd's system, has been associated with the condition, according to Fowler. The drug can also cause irregular heart rhythms and or increased heart rates, he said.

Another condition of Floyd's that could have contributed to his sudden death, according to Fowler, was his hypertension, or high blood pressure. Floyd's having the condition was evidenced by his enlarged heart, he said.

9:45 a.m.: Man in car with Floyd will not testify

Judge Peter Cahill this morning said Morries Hall, one of the last individuals to see George Floyd alive, has "complete Fifth Amendment privilege" and does not have to testify in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Hall, who was with Floyd when Minneapolis police officers initiated his arrest the night of May 25, 2020, made an in-person appearance in court Tuesday morning to reiterate that he would invoke his right against self-incrimination. Hall last appeared in court remotely from jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges.

His attorney said at the time that testifying could open Hall up to additional charges. They stood by that concern Tuesday, even after Cahill asked for attorneys in Chauvin's trial to draft a narrower set of questions Hall could potentially answer. The questions concerned Hall's time in the car that he and Floyd were found in the night May 25, and Floyd's behavior that evening.

Hall's attorney this morning said, "This was a car that was searched twice and drugs were recovered twice. If Mr. Hall puts himself in that car, he exposes himself to constructive possession charges." She noted that Hall could potentially be charged with third-degree murder in Floyd's death due to broad language on liability contained in drug overdose statutes.

Even if Chauvin were acquitted, Hall's attorney said, for her client to testify would give "the state on a silver platter testimony to use against him in a third-degree murder charge if they decide to bring it."'

Hall himself told Cahill this morning he was "fearful of criminal charges going forward."

"I have charges open that are not settled yet," he added.

Cahill said he came to agree with arguments presented by Hall's attorney, and quashed the subpoena that sought Hall's testimony.

Earlier this morning, Cahill denied a motion from Chauvin's attorney to acquit him. Acquittal motions are commonly made after the prosecution rests, which it did in Chauvin's case Tuesday, April 14.

8:15 a.m.: Court to open with motions hearing

The defense attorney for Derek Chauvin is expected to continue presenting the case for the ex-officer's acquittal this morning.

Jurors heard yesterday from one of the first expert witnesses in the case to strongly defend Chauvin's actions toward George Floyd the night he died as justifiable. Proceedings this morning are expected to begin with a motion hearing at 8:45.