ROCHESTER, Minn. — The primary forensic expert hired by the defense for Derek Chauvin is a former Maryland chief medical examiner who in 2019 exonerated local police in the death of a Black man, a killing that had all the hallmarks of prone restraint asphyxia.

Dr. David Fowler, an expert witness listed for the Chauvin defense, ruled the manner of death suffered by a 19-year-old Greensboro, Md., athlete and aspiring model named Anton Black to be "accidental," and is now named in an ACLU lawsuit by the surviving family.

It's one in an array of controversial public opinions attached to the defense's prospective witness list, suggesting the same set of facts explored over the last several weeks by the prosecution are about to become filtered through the lens of physicians who have taken forgiving positions on the use of force by law enforcement in the past.

The Maryland case stems from a 2018 death in which Black died after a foot chase, struggle and under restraint by three officers and one bystander while prone, a series of events that have come to embody the excessive use of force against Black Americans at the hands of police.

The officers during the September 15, 2018 incident held Black in the prone position for six minutes while securing him in handcuffs and eventually leg shackles, pushing his legs upward towards his lower back. At one point, the bodycam footage suggests, a heavy-set officer was laying length-wise on the 5-foot-9-inch, 159-lb. Black's back.

Fowler reviewed the case and determined the cause of the young man's death was "likely the stress of his struggle" with the officers, but critically, in the context of a pair of rare underlying congenital heart conditions. Fowler also cited bipolar disorder, a condition that is widely overdiagnosed and generally not considered to be deadly. He suspected synthetic cannabinoids but Black had no drugs in his system.

Fowler wrote that “no evidence was found that restraint by law enforcement directly caused or significantly caused or significantly contributed” to Black's death. He added "in particular no evidence was found that restraint led to the decedent being asphyxiated."

The heart conditions in Fowler's report — an anomalous coronary artery and a myocardial tunnel — can be deadly, according to experts, but can also be found incidentally in middle age, suggesting they are often benign.

Black was a high school track champion, moreover, suggesting his heart had survived intense activity prior to being pinned on his stomach for six minutes by police.

Fowler retired the same year of that report, citing the pressures of overworked office and the opioid epidemic. He has not always ruled to exonerate the police.

In 2015, Fowler's office determined that Baltimore resident Freddie Grey, a Black man, died in police custody during transport in a police van through "acts of omission," a homicide ruling which led to prosecution of the officers involved. None of them were convicted, and no one has been charged in the death of Anton Black.

Prosecution hands over witness box

Fowler has since gone to work as a private consultant for a New York-based expert witness agency known as the Forensic Panel, a multi-disciplinary professional expert agency founded by a forensic psychiatrist and veteran of television appearances named Dr. Michael Welner.

The Forensic Panel claims to filter its decisions through a "peer review" process it asserts can provide the "the last word" on a forensics question. These contractors stand in contrast to prosecution's medical experts, who, armed with lofty academic credentials, often had no previous experience testifying on the subject of death in custody, and many of whom did not take pay.

Prosecution pulmonary expert Dr. Martin Tobin of Loyola University testified that he had never provided expert testimony in a criminal case, and took no pay. Forensic pathologist and prosecution witness Dr. Lyndsey Thomas spurned consultation pay, as did prosecution cardiology expert Dr. Jonathan Rich of Northwestern University, who before Monday had never before testified in court.

Welner is listed as the forensic psychiatry expert in the Chauvin defense. An avowed Donald Trump supporter who charges $700 an hour, he is a fixture on cable TV as well as the developer of a so-called "depravity standard" intending to assist courts in ranking some crimes as more evil than others.

In 2016, Welner went on CNN and called then-candidate Trump "the embodiment of healthy narcissism." He was briefly in contention for a top mental health position under the former president, but has also been called "an embarrassment to our profession" by an opposing colleague.

Though he has argued for the sanity of those believed by some to have committed crimes while insane, when it comes to killings by police, the Forensic Panel is not nearly as strident. It boasts the inclusion of a former chief of police as well as its appreciation of the "delicateness of such situations" involving the "unanticipated death of a suspect with a complex medical history"

In one such example, members of the Forensic Panel slated to oversee expert opinion in the Chauvin case found in 2018 that a New Orleans man of slight build named Keeven Robinson did indeed die from compression asphyxia and blunt force trauma following a "struggle" with four officers, but in a way that ultimately exonerated the police.

Their finding matched a coroner's ruling that the manner of death was a homicide, but the Forensic Panel supported the officer's stated reasons for their actions during the killing, and the district attorney declined to press charges. That led Welner to announce that “The Forensic Panel’s consistent track record of being definitive continues to be demonstrated by the silence we create, where others make noise or amplify controversy."

Busy experts

There is work to be had for those who will argue that an officer did not kill a person by pressing them on their stomach.

One of the busiest medical experts in these cases is a San Diego emergency medicine physician named Dr. Gary Vilke, who recently stated in a deposition that he had testified roughly 50 times for the defense in cases involving prone restraint asphyxiation.

"There are more than enough cases," says Izaak Schwaiger, a California-based attorney who has argued three prone restraint asphyxiation cases for plaintiffs.

"Prone restraint happens every day in every county in every state, it just does. It’s part of getting people under control in law enforcement and it’s not by itself a dangerous technique. It’s just one that has to be executed with knowledge of the risks."

Schwaiger says that while expertise may have become steady work for those defending officers, a contrasting field of expertise and research papers has yet to be created for those arguing that prone restraint kills.

"I think the reason for that is we don’t have a lot of scientists out there saying why the world is round," he says. "It’s really basic stuff. If you squish someone’s lungs and diaphragm so that they can’t expand, they’ll die. Ask anyone who ever played rugby."