Watch a livestream of the trial and find live updates below.

Editor's note: This video could contain language or graphic visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

9:36 a.m.: Forensic pathologist called to testify

Dr. Linsdsey Thomas, a Twin Cities-area forensic pathologist, is minutes into her testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Thomas told jurors Friday morning that she was formerly the assistant medical examiner for Hennepin County. Saying she has been "semi-retired" since 2017, she today does consulting work for medical examiners' offices in Salt Lake City, Utah and Reno, Nev.

9 a.m.: Examiner who performed George Floyd's autopsy expected to speak

The trial of Derek Chauvin is slated to resume for the day at 9:15 a.m. Among the witnesses expected to be called Friday, April 9 is Dr. Andrew Baker, the medical examiner for Hennepin County, who performed George Floyd's autopsy.

His would be the latest in a series of testimonies that offered jurors medical explanations of how Floyd died.

