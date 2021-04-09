Editor's note: This video could contain language or graphic visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

11 a.m.: Pathologist dismissive of idea that George Floyd overdosed

An additional expert witness in the trial of Derek Chauvin has dismissed the idea that drugs were a decisive factor in the death of George Floyd.

Dr. Lindsey Thomas said Friday methamphetamine and fentanyl found in Floyd's body via an autopsy did not cause him to overdose. The doctor said she does not consider consumption of the drugs, and his underlying medical conditions, as a "direct cause" of his death.

An individual overdosing on the opioid fentanyl, according to Thomas, would appear almost asleep, whereas a fatal meth overdose would be more sudden and could involve seizures. If Floyd died as a result of his arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart conditions, Thomas said, his death would have likewise been more instantaneous, which she said it did not appear to be.

There’s no evidence to suggest that he would have died that night except for the interactions with law enforcement," Thomas said.

Jurors in Chauvin's case on Friday were handed photographs from Floyd's autopsy, which were not shown on screen in broadcasts of the event. Thomas said they depicted scrapes and similar injuries to Floyd's face, shoulder and hands resulting from his being pinned to the ground by the officers who arrested him.

Meanwhile, a pool reporter notes that a Chauvin-reserved seat in the courtroom is occupied today:

Chauvin trial: For the first time since March 8, someone is seating in the single courtroom seat reserved for a Chauvin supporter. The woman appears to be of Asian decent per the pool reporter in the room. — Rochelle Olson (@rochelleolson) April 9, 2021

10:05 a.m.: Pathologist's review attributes death to officers' actions

Dr. Lindsey Thomas told prosecutors in the case of Derek Chauvin that "the activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr. (George) Floyd's death" the night of May 25, 2020.

The former assistant medical examiner for Hennepin County said in court Friday her conclusion is based upon reviews of footage and documentation pertaining to Floyd's death, the primary cause of which, she agreed, was "asphyxia, or low oxygen." She herself did not perform Floyd's autopsy, having retired several years ago.

It was the officers' restraint of Floyd, and their compressing of his neck, that fatally deprived him of air, according to Thomas, an argument supported by the cause of death listed on Floyd's death certificate.

9:36 a.m.: Forensic pathologist called to testify

Dr. Lindsey Thomas, a Twin Cities-area forensic pathologist, is minutes into her testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Thomas told jurors Friday morning that she was formerly the assistant medical examiner for Hennepin County. Saying she has been "semi-retired" since 2017, she today does consulting work for medical examiners' offices in Salt Lake City, Utah and Reno, Nev.

9 a.m.: Examiner who performed George Floyd's autopsy expected to speak

The trial of Derek Chauvin is slated to resume for the day at 9:15 a.m. Among the witnesses expected to be called Friday, April 9 is Dr. Andrew Baker, the medical examiner for Hennepin County, who performed George Floyd's autopsy.

His would be the latest in a series of testimonies that offered jurors medical explanations of how Floyd died.

Key stories this morning