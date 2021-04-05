Editor's note: This video could contain language or visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

12:30 p.m.: Testimony of police chief refocuses on training

Chief Medaria Arradondo talked extensively Monday about the training and policies of the Minneapolis Police Department as part of his testimony in the Chauvin trial.

Attorney Steve Schleicher focused his questions to Arradondo on the city police department's policy on the use of force and de-escalation tactics.

Evidence introduced by Schleicher on Monday included copies of departmental policy documents, including one on "professional policing" that Arrondado said was "really about treating people with dignity and respect."

Other policies discussed included those focused on the response to drug-intoxicated individuals or those experiencing so-called "behavioral crises." The latter, Arrondado said, is "probably the one that our men and women experience in our communities the most," and have been triggered by events including family deaths and job losses."

Court went into recess, and will return at 1:30 p.m.

11:15 a.m. : Minneapolis police chief testifies

The head of the Minneapolis Police Department began his testimony Monday at mid-morning.

Special Assistant Attorney General for the Office of the Attorney General in Minnesota Steve Schleicher's initial battery of questions for Chief Medaria Arradondo focused on his background and career trajectory, as well as his responsibilities over the years. Arradondo has been a part of the city police force since 1989 and has served since 2017 as its top official.

Publicly, he has been critical of Chauvin and labelled Floyd's death a "murder."

10:30 a.m.: Doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead testifies

The doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead took to the witness stand Monday morning, April 5, as the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin entered its second week.

Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld told the prosecution that Floyd had been in a state of cardiac arrest for approximately 30 minutes prior to his arrival at the Hennepin County Medical Center that night of May 25, 2020. The paramedics who treated him beforehand tried to revive him in that time, he said.



Langenfeld told Special Attorney for the State of Minnesota Jerry Blackwell that the paramedics did not tell him that Floyd had a heart attack or was overdosing on drugs but that he had been in police custody. Asked if he had considered whether Floyd had used drugs that night, Langenfeld said he did so only "in the sense that it might have informed our care."





The doctor testified that, based on his observations and the briefing paramedics provided him, he felt that asphyxia, or a lack of oxygen, was the likely culprit of Floyd's cardiac arrest. Floyd also had low blood-oxygen levels, he said.

Langenfeld also said he considered whether acidosis, or the elevated presence of acid in body fluids, as a result of "excited delirium" had contributed to Floyd's death that night, but that the admittedly controversial diagnosis likely did not apply to the situation because Floyd did not appear to have been sweating.

Floyd had been in cardiac arrest for roughly one hour by the time Langenfeld declared him dead the night, the doctor said.



Chauvin's defense attorney asked if fentanyl, which was found in Floyd's system in an autopsy, could have caused his low blood-oxygen levels, which Langenfeld said was possible. Asked whether he had used naloxone or similar medications that reverse the effects of opioid overdoses, the doctor said he did not but added that they would not have been effective for an individual already in cardiac arrest.

Key stories this morning

