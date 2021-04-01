Editor's note: This video could contain language or visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

Thursday court recap

The Derek Chauvin trial on Thursday, April 1, began emotionally and ended technically.

Courteney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, testified about their relationship that began in 2017. She also went into detail about the couple's shared opioid addiction.

"Both Floyd and I, our story, it’s a classic story of how many people get addicted to opioids. We both suffered from chronic pain. Mine was in my neck and his was in his back. We both had prescriptions but after prescriptions that were filled, we got addicted and tried really hard to break that addiction many times," she said. "Addiction, in my opinion, is a lifelong struggle. It's something that we dealt with everyday. It's not something that just kind of comes and goes. It's something I’ll deal with forever."

The afternoon concluded with testimony from Hennepin County EMS paramedics Seth Bravinder and Derek Smith, Minneapolis Fire Capt. Jeremy Norton, and retired Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. David Pleoger. Pleoger was on duty when 911 dispatcher Jena Scurry called to express concern about things she was seeing on the pole camera across from Cup Foods.

Court is scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m. today. Judge Peter Cahill told the jury he expects a shorter day for them, ending at around 12:30 p.m.

Key stories this morning