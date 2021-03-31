Editor's note: This video could contain language or visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

8 a.m.: Body-worn camera videos shown to jury

After an emotional day of witness testimony, the Derek Chauvin trial closed Wednesday, March 31, with the showing of three body-worn camera videos back-to-back. Through the testimony of Lt. Jeff Rugel, the manager of the Minneapolis Police Department's Police Business Technology Unit, Special Assistant Attorney General Steve Schleicher introduced the body-worn camera videos of the officers as well as still photos and surveillance video from a city-owned pole camera facing Cup Foods.

The testimony of three witnesses to the May 25, 2020, incident dominated the bulk of the day. Witness Charles McMillian, 61, was overcome with emotion as he heard George Floyd repeatedly calling "mama" on video shown in court. McMillian is heard in multiple bystander videos telling Floyd to comply with officers and that he can't win.

"It kind of startled me when I seen the officer raise his gun. I started recording," witness Christopher Belfrey, 45, told jurors. Belfrey was on of several bystanders who recorded the 2020 incident.

A 19-year-old store Cup Foods employee, Christopher Martin, lived above the store with his mom and sister and had been working at the store for about two months before the May 25, 2020, incident. Martin is the employee who took the $20 bill from Floyd. The interaction triggered the events that ultimately ended with Floyd's death.

"If I would have just not taken the bill this could have been avoided," Martin testified Wednesday, later saying he quit his job at the store because he did not feel safe. He would later describe Floyd "very friendly, approachable, he was talkative. He seemed to just be having an average memorial day, just living his life, but he did seem high."

Court is expected to resume around 9:15 a.m. today, Thursday, April 1.

