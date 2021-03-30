Editor's note: This video could contain language or visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

10:10 a.m. Cup Foods employee testifies

A 19-year-old store Cup Foods employee was called to take the stand Wednesday morning. Christopher Martin lived above the store with his mom and sister and had been working at the store for about two months before the May 25, 2020 incident.

"I did have one conversation with him," Martin said of a conversation he had with George Floyd inside the store, before Floyd made his purchase. ."I asked him if he played baseball and he said he played football."

Martin said Floyd took a moment to give his response and Martin said "it would appear that he was high."

Special Assistant Attorney General Jerry Blackwell told the jury Monday in his opening statement that they would hear that Floyd struggled with drug addition.

Martin sold Floyd a pack of cigarettes and took a $20 bill. Martin said when he took the bill and then held it up to the light.

"I noticed that it had a blue pigment to it, kind of like how a $100 bill will have. I found it odd so I assumed that it was fake," Martin said, adding that he took the bill anyway.

The store's policy at the time was that if an employee took a counterfeit $20 bill, they would have to pay for it out of their check.

"I took it anyway and was planning to put it on my tab," Martin said, adding that he second guessed himself and told his manager about it.

The cross examination of Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen ended quickly Wednesday morning with only one additional question from Chauvin's defense attorney Eric Nelson.

"When you were on the scene on may 25, 2020, did you show any identification identify yourself as a Minneapolis firefighter," Nelson asked.

"No sir," Hansen responded. She later clarified in questioning by Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank that she did not have identification on her as she was off that day.

Many were surprised that Ms. Hansen’s testimony was so short. I did expect the state to do some effective re-direct examination but given what happened yesterday I suspect they decided to get her off the stand quickly. The state does have what it needs to argue in closing. — Mary Moriarty (@MaryMoriarty) March 31, 2021

8 a.m.: Cross-examination of firefighter continues

The third day of testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin begins at 9:30 a.m. today, Wednesday, March 31, with the continuing cross-examination of Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen. Hansen was off-duty and on a walk on the evening of May 25, 2020, when she came across the incident with George Floyd.

Toward the end court Tuesday, Judge Peter Cahill dismissed the jury and scolded Hansen not to argue with the court or counsel.

Minutes later, he called into court a woman who had taken a cellphone photo elsewhere in the Hennepin County Courthouse building where photos were forbidden. The woman, who said she was a representative for an earlier witness, was made to delete the photos from her phone by Cahill.

Hansen's testimony concluded an emotional day that saw several minor witnesses testify about what they saw on May 25, 2020, and how it has affected them.

