Editor's note: This video could contain language or visuals that some viewers might find offensive.

8 a.m.: Cross-examination of firefighter continues

The third day of testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin begins at 9:30 a.m. today, Wednesday, March 31, with the continuing cross-examination of Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen. Hansen was off-duty and on a walk on the evening of May 25, 2020, when she came across the incident with George Floyd.

Toward the end court Tuesday, Judge Peter Cahill dismissed the jury and scolded Hansen not to argue with the court or counsel.

Minutes later, he called into court a woman who had taken a cellphone photo elsewhere in the Hennepin County Courthouse building where photos were forbidden. The woman, who said she was a representative for an earlier witness, was made to delete the photos from her phone by Cahill.

Hansen's testimony concluded an emotional day that saw several minor witnesses testify about what they saw on May 25, 2020, and how it has affected them.

Key stories this morning: