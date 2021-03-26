8 a.m. update

The trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd begins today, March 29, at 9 a.m. in Minneapolis.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the May 25, 2020, arrest death of Floyd. Floyd’s arrest and death occurred after he was suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes, and set off weeks of protests and riots across the country and led to a national reckoning on racial justice.

Forum News Service will provide updates on key developments through the trial. Stay with us today for updates.

Catch up here with weekend stories you might have missed: