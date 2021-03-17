MINNEAPOLIS — Jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin , the former Minneapolis police officer who is accused of killing George Floyd , will continue Wednesday, March 17.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill plans to re-interview potential jurors about their knowledge of the $27 million settlement between Minneapolis and Floyd's family to see if it has created any bias among them.

Watch a livestream below and find the latest trial coverage here.

