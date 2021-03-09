The trial was originally supposed to begin Monday, March 8, but was affected by an 11th-hour ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Friday, March 5, that ordered him to reconsider the request by prosecutors to reinstate a third charge of third-degree murder.
Written By: Austin Howard
|
Defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant Derek Chauvin, right, are seen in the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis during jury selection Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (Video screen capture courtesy MPR News)