MINNEAPOLIS — On Monday, March 8, local, state and federal law enforcement partners provided an update on Operation Safety Net activities, now that the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is underway.

Officials discussed the ongoing coordination and planning ahead, and preparations to prevent the violent disruption of peaceful protests.

The press conference included Chief Medaria Arradondo, Minneapolis Police Chief; Sheriff David Hutchinson, Hennepin County Sheriff; Col. Matt Langer, Minnesota State Patrol Chief; John Harrington, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner; Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General; Chief Bryan Tyner, Minneapolis Fire Department; and representatives from OSN agencies will also attend and be available for questions.

Watch a video of the media advisory here.