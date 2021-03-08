MINNEAPOLIS — The jury selection for the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the killing of George Floyd, has been delayed until Tuesday, March 9.

Prosecutors arrived Monday morning and asked for a delay after the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled late last week that the district court must now weigh again the reinstating of the third-degree murder charge for Floyd's death during an arrest in May 2020.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sent potential jurors home, but told lawyers he will hear pre-trial motions starting at 10 a.m. today. Cahill also is awaiting instructions from the appeals court on whether it has jurisdiction to proceed with jury selection or must wait for a decision on reinstating the third-degree murder charge.

Chauvin currently faces charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Watch a stream of the pre-trial arguments below and read the latest trial coverage here.

