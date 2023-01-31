‘Yoga to Build Immunity and Vitality’ classes scheduled

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of yoga classes "Yoga to Build Immunity and Vitality" from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays, Feb. 6-20, at Carnegie Library, 426 Bemidji Ave. N.

The series will be taught by Angie Clark, RYT 500.

"According to Ayurveda, a holistic system of self-care winter is considered Kapha season," a release said. "Kapha refers to the qualities of the atmosphere. We will explore how to balance the impact of the season. Particularly, how to reduce dampness/moisture, heaviness, cold temperatures and dullness. Prepare to be invigorated with breathing, movement and meditation."

Participants will need to bring a yoga mat and water bottle.

The cost is $55 for the three-week session or $20 per drop-in date. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, contact (218) 333-1857.