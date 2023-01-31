6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

‘Yoga to Build Immunity and Vitality’ classes scheduled

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of yoga classes "Yoga to Build Immunity and Vitality" from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays, Feb. 6-20, at the Carnegie Library.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 31, 2023 03:12 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of yoga classes "Yoga to Build Immunity and Vitality" from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays, Feb. 6-20, at Carnegie Library, 426 Bemidji Ave. N.

The series will be taught by Angie Clark, RYT 500.

"According to Ayurveda, a holistic system of self-care winter is considered Kapha season," a release said. "Kapha refers to the qualities of the atmosphere. We will explore how to balance the impact of the season. Particularly, how to reduce dampness/moisture, heaviness, cold temperatures and dullness. Prepare to be invigorated with breathing, movement and meditation."

Participants will need to bring a yoga mat and water bottle.

The cost is $55 for the three-week session or $20 per drop-in date. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, contact (218) 333-1857.

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DOBEMIDJI PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Community
Parkinson's Support Group set to meet Feb. 8
The Parkinson's Support Group is set to meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Sanford Health Windsong, 1010 Anne St. NW.
January 30, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Aurora Waasakone.jpg
Community
Bemidji Chamber congratulates Aurora Waasakone
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated leaders of Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners on opening their new school, located at 3604 Bemidji Ave. North, in Bemidji.
January 28, 2023 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Education web art
Community
Students in the news, Jan. 28
Students in the news
January 28, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Community
Sue Harmon to present 'What is this Quilt Worth?' at Headwaters Quilt Guild meeting
The Headwaters Quilt Guild of Bemidji will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at A Stitch in Time, 200 Paul Bunyan Drive S, Suite No. 2.
January 27, 2023 02:37 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report