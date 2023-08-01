Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Yoga at the Beach continues through Aug. 15

Yoga at the Beach sessions, hosted by the city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department, continues from 5 to 5:45 p.m. each Tuesday through Aug. 15, at Diamond Point Park, 1710 Birchmont Drive NE.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:05 PM

BEMIDJI — Yoga at the Beach sessions, hosted by the city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department, continues from 5 to 5:45 p.m. each Tuesday through Aug. 15, at Diamond Point Park, Diamond Building Lakeside Patio, 1710 Birchmont Drive NE.

"Join us for a summer full of Yoga at the Beach, each month there will be a three-week session offered," a release said.

Remember to bring a yoga mat and a water bottle. The cost is $42 per three-week session

Register and find more information at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218)-333-1862.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
Community
Bemidji Senior Center to hold Crazy Daze rummage, bake sale
11m ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Community
Parkinson's Support Group to host family picnic Aug. 10
1h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Watermark Art Center
Community
Watermark Art Center to host pop-up artists market Aug. 5
22h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-SAT Nick Schaefer 1.jpg
Sports
Nick Schaefer overcomes slow start to win 3rd Birchmont championship
2d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
020621.N.BP.LICENSECENTER4.jpg
Lifestyle
Generations: In line at the DMV, just ask what would Disney do?
3d ago
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer
072923.N.BP.POMJULY MH 1.jpg
Local
Photos of the month: Swimming through summer
3d ago
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
scarlet-tanager-8071232.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Blane Klemek Outdoors: Scarlet tanagers are one of Minnesota's most brilliantly-colored birds
3d ago
 · 
By  Blane Klemek