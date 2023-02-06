99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Yamuna Body Rolling events scheduled

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host Yamuna Body Rolling events from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays, Feb. 11, 18 and 25, at BSU's Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 06, 2023 01:41 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host Yamuna Body Rolling events from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays, Feb. 11, 18 and 25, at BSU's Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.

Yamuna Body Rolling evolved out of Body Logic, a body therapy developed by Yamuna, which is based on the principle that most people suffer pain and restricted movement due to faulty body alignment that results in collapsed posture, muscle tightness and pressure on nerves, a release said.

The cost is $15 per class. Pre-registration is required by visiting www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or contacting (218) 333-1862.

Related Topics: EVENTSBEMIDJI PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENTTHINGS TO DO
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Untitled-1 copy.jpg
Community
Bemidji artist Nicholas Jackson visits Girl Scout Troop 176
Local illustrations artist Nicholas Jackson visited Girl Scout Troop 176 on Jan. 12 to discuss materials and some of the different techniques he uses to create art.
February 04, 2023 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Untitled-1 copy.jpg
Community
Bemidji Middle School announces Fine Art Students of the Month
Bemidji Middle School recently announced Brynn Klaers, Aaron Langerak, Annabelle Weseloh and Landon Mutch as the Fine Art Students of the month.
February 04, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Education web art
Community
Students in the news, Feb. 4
Students in the news
February 04, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
112520.N.BP.SENIOR.jpg
Community
Valentine's Bingo Party set for Feb. 14
The Bemidji Senior Center will host a Valentine's Bingo Party at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
February 03, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report