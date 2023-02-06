Yamuna Body Rolling events scheduled

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host Yamuna Body Rolling events from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays, Feb. 11, 18 and 25, at BSU's Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.

Yamuna Body Rolling evolved out of Body Logic, a body therapy developed by Yamuna, which is based on the principle that most people suffer pain and restricted movement due to faulty body alignment that results in collapsed posture, muscle tightness and pressure on nerves, a release said.

The cost is $15 per class. Pre-registration is required by visiting www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or contacting (218) 333-1862.