Yamuna Body Rolling events scheduled
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host Yamuna Body Rolling events from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays, Feb. 11, 18 and 25, at BSU's Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.
Yamuna Body Rolling evolved out of Body Logic, a body therapy developed by Yamuna, which is based on the principle that most people suffer pain and restricted movement due to faulty body alignment that results in collapsed posture, muscle tightness and pressure on nerves, a release said.
The cost is $15 per class. Pre-registration is required by visiting www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or contacting (218) 333-1862.
Local illustrations artist Nicholas Jackson visited Girl Scout Troop 176 on Jan. 12 to discuss materials and some of the different techniques he uses to create art.
Bemidji Middle School recently announced Brynn Klaers, Aaron Langerak, Annabelle Weseloh and Landon Mutch as the Fine Art Students of the month.
The Bemidji Senior Center will host a Valentine's Bingo Party at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.