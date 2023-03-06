World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade set for March 17 in downtown Bemidji

BEMIDJI — The World’s Shortest Parade is set for 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 17, in downtown Bemidji.

The 78-pace parade will start at Brigid's Pub, 317 Beltrami Ave. NW, and end across the street at Keg N' Cork, the first Irish pub on the Mississippi.

Community members and their pets are invited to dress in their favorite parade regalia and join the parade to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style. The parade typically attracts hundreds of spectators to downtown each March.

Anyone interested in participating can contact Tyler at Keg N' Cork for details. More information can be found on the event's Facebook page.