Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Wild Rose Theater to host gallery opening, movie showing

The Wild Rose Theater will host a showing of the movie "Winter Love" by Rhiana Yazzie and an art opening and reception for "Four Guardians" with artist Donna Alena Hrabcakova on Friday, June 2.

Newly-appointed Midsommar Queen Ann Hutchings, center, dances around the maypole with attendees during the 47th annual Midsommar Festival on June 21, 2022, at Library Park in Bemidji.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:08 PM

PUPOSKY — The Wild Rose Theater will host a showing of the movie "Winter Love" by Rhiana Yazzie on Friday, June 2. The evening also will feature an art opening and reception for "Four Guardians" with artist and art therapist Donna Alena Hrabcakova in the Fleur de Lis Gallery.

A meet and greet with Hrabcakova is scheduled at 6 p.m., followed by a potluck dinner at 6:30 (guests are asked to bring a light appetizer to share), and then the movie showing.

Yazzie, founder of New Native Theater, will join the festivities via Zoom after the screening for a question-and-answer session.
The theater and gallery are located at 24011 Highway 89 NW, 15 miles north of U.S. Highway 2.

