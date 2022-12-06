'What We Were Given' exhibit opens Dec. 8 in Miikanan Gallery

BEMIDJI — The exhibit Gaa-miinigowiziyang "What We Were Given" created by the artists and allies of the Bemidji-based grassroots organization Manidoo Ogitigaan (Spirit Garden), opens Thursday, Dec. 8, at Watermark Art Center's Miikanan Gallery, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Together with the Great Lakes Lifeways Institute in Michigan, Manidoo Ogitigann works to revitalize art forms and cultural knowledge in a meaningful way in order to rebuild cultural legacy, a release said.

Their focus is to teach and relearn traditional Indigenous life skills rooted in Anishinaabe culture including birch bark canoe building, basketry, woodworking, and weaving.

The exhibit Gaa-miinigowiziyang "What We Were Given" opens Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Watermark Art Center's Miikanan Gallery. Contributed

The exhibit features the work of community members from various backgrounds who have participated in their artist-collective activities. Artists gather and process materials in a manner akin to the original inhabitants of the land with the mindset of protecting the land and its resources, the release said.

The exhibit runs through Feb. 18 and will include an open house with the artists to be announced at a later date.

For more information contact (218) 444-7570 , or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org .