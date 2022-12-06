SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

'What We Were Given' exhibit opens Dec. 8 in Miikanan Gallery

The exhibit Gaa-miinigowiziyang "What We Were Given" created by the artists and allies of the Bemidji-based grassroots organization Manidoo Ogitigaan (Spirit Garden), opens Thursday, Dec. 8, at Watermark Art Center's Miikanan Gallery, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Manidoo Ogitigaan cedar bark mat.jpg
The exhibit Gaa-miinigowiziyang "What We Were Given" opens Thursday, Dec. 8, at Watermark Art Center's Miikanan Gallery.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 06, 2022 07:17 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — The exhibit Gaa-miinigowiziyang "What We Were Given" created by the artists and allies of the Bemidji-based grassroots organization Manidoo Ogitigaan (Spirit Garden), opens Thursday, Dec. 8, at Watermark Art Center's Miikanan Gallery, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Together with the Great Lakes Lifeways Institute in Michigan, Manidoo Ogitigann works to revitalize art forms and cultural knowledge in a meaningful way in order to rebuild cultural legacy, a release said.

Their focus is to teach and relearn traditional Indigenous life skills rooted in Anishinaabe culture including birch bark canoe building, basketry, woodworking, and weaving.

Manidoo Ogitigaan cedar bark mat.jpg
The exhibit Gaa-miinigowiziyang "What We Were Given" opens Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Watermark Art Center's Miikanan Gallery.
Contributed

The exhibit features the work of community members from various backgrounds who have participated in their artist-collective activities. Artists gather and process materials in a manner akin to the original inhabitants of the land with the mindset of protecting the land and its resources, the release said.

The exhibit runs through Feb. 18 and will include an open house with the artists to be announced at a later date.
For more information contact (218) 444-7570 , or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org .

Related Topics: WATERMARK ART CENTER
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
Bemidji state university web art
Community
Bemidji State's social work department awarded $100,000 grant
Bemidji State's Department of Social Work was recently awarded a $100,000 grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota to train students pursuing the university’s addictions certificate program.
December 22, 2022 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
DrumFit fitness class series set for Jan. 5-25
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Bemidji Community Education are partnering to offer DrumFit classes on Thursdays, Jan. 5-26, at the Paul Bunyan Center, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.
December 21, 2022 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Sanford Center winter.jpg
Community
Sanford Center to host New Year's Eve Bash
The Sanford Center invites the public to ring in 2023 at its New Year's Eve Bash set for 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Sanford Center Ballroom, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.
December 20, 2022 11:11 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
Parks and Rec to hold Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt on Dec. 28, in multiple parks around Bemidji.
December 18, 2022 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report