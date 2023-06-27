Watermark Art Center to resume weekly beading circle

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will resume its beading circle with bead artist Thomas Stillday on Wednesdays now through the end of July.

All skill levels are welcome to attend the free weekly program. Attendees can learn where to begin or bring supplies for a project.

Participants can drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

"Stillday has devoted himself to designing, creating, and advancing his skills and visibility for 40 years," a release said. "While he has developed his own distinct and personal style of work, his art honors the traditional beading techniques, designs and concepts given to him by his elders."

Watermark galleries are free and open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N.