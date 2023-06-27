Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Watermark Art Center to resume weekly beading circle

Watermark Art Center will resume its beading circle with bead artist Thomas Stillday on Wednesdays through the end of July.

Lower and Upper Red Lake are beaded onto a bandolier bag created by Thomas Stillday, Jr.
Today at 10:31 AM

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will resume its beading circle with bead artist Thomas Stillday on Wednesdays now through the end of July.

All skill levels are welcome to attend the free weekly program. Attendees can learn where to begin or bring supplies for a project.

Participants can drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

"Stillday has devoted himself to designing, creating, and advancing his skills and visibility for 40 years," a release said. "While he has developed his own distinct and personal style of work, his art honors the traditional beading techniques, designs and concepts given to him by his elders."

Watermark galleries are free and open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
