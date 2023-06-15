Watermark Art Center to host maker meet June 22

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will host an informal maker meet from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

"Connect with and be inspired by other creatives at this informal gathering of diverse artists, crafters and makers of all mediums. Come to network, chat, create and soak up some inspiration," a release said.

Participants are encouraged to bring a project in progress or try the mini project of the day to be introduced by a guest artist and provided by Watermark Art Center.

The upcoming project is Shibori dyeing. No fee or registration is required to attend, but attendance will be capped at 24 participants.

