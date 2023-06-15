Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Watermark Art Center to host maker meet June 22

shibori dyed scarf.jpg
An informal maker meet on Shibori dyeing will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at Watermark.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:57 PM

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will host an informal maker meet from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

"Connect with and be inspired by other creatives at this informal gathering of diverse artists, crafters and makers of all mediums. Come to network, chat, create and soak up some inspiration," a release said.

Participants are encouraged to bring a project in progress or try the mini project of the day to be introduced by a guest artist and provided by Watermark Art Center.

The upcoming project is Shibori dyeing. No fee or registration is required to attend, but attendance will be capped at 24 participants.

No registration is required, no fee to attend but donations are appreciated.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
