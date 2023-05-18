Watermark Art Center to host maker meet at Cantabria Coffee

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will host an informal maker meet from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, and May 25, in the reservation room at Cantabria Coffee Company, 211 Second St. NW.

"Connect with and be inspired by other creatives at this informal gathering of diverse artists, crafters and makers of all mediums. Come to network, chat, create and soak up some inspiration," a release said.

Participants are encouraged to bring a project in progress or try the mini project of the day to be introduced by a guest artist and provided by Watermark Art Center.

No registration is required, no fee to attend but donations are appreciated.

This event is made possible by Watermark Art Center.