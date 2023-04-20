99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Watermark Art Center to host maker meet at Cantabria Coffee

Watermark Art Center will host an informal maker meet from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, April 27, and May 25, in the reservation room at Cantabria Coffee Company, 211 Second St. NW.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:40 PM

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will host an informal maker meet from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, April 27, and May 25, in the reservation room at Cantabria Coffee Company, 211 Second St. NW.

"Connect with and be inspired by other creatives at this informal gathering of diverse artists, crafters and makers of all mediums. Come to network, chat, create and soak up some inspiration," a release said.

Participants are encouraged to bring a project in progress or try the mini project of the day to be introduced by a guest artist and provided by Watermark Art Center.

No registration is required, no fee to attend but donations are appreciated.

This event is made possible by Watermark Art Center.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
