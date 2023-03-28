99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Watermark Art Center to host maker meet at Cantabria Coffee

Watermark Art Center will host an informal maker meet from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, March 30, April 27 and May 25, in the reservation room at Cantabria Coffee Company, 211 Second St. NW.

Beautiful,Woman,Hand,Crafting,Book,At,The,Tabletop,With,Stationery.
An informal maker meet will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, March 30, April 27 and May 25, in the reservation room at Cantabria Coffee Company.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:17 PM

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will host an informal maker meet from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, March 30, April 27 and May 25, in the reservation room at Cantabria Coffee Company, 211 Second St. NW.

"Connect with and be inspired by other creatives at this informal gathering of diverse artists, crafters and makers of all mediums. Come to network, chat, create and soak up some inspiration," a release said.

Participants are encouraged to bring a project in progress or try the mini project of the day to be introduced by a guest artist and provided by Watermark Art Center.

No registration is required, no fee to attend but donations are appreciated.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
Community
Bemidji Senior Center to host fall prevention program
March 28, 2023 01:06 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
113022.N.BP.MTZION Mt. Zion Church 2.jpg
Community
Family Enrichment classes set for April 3
March 27, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG_2170.jpg
Community
Voyagers Area Council of Scouting receives $750 donation
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Team Berg.jpg
Sports
CURLING: Team Berg eager to compete among elite company for U21 National Championship
March 24, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Local
Parks and Rec to hold recruitment open houses
March 25, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
magpie-robin-g828b0a5a6_1280.jpg
Northland Outdoors
BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Black-billed magpies are a bird of striking beauty
March 25, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
032923.N.BP.WELDING1.jpg
Local
Schoolcraft Learning Community students take part in augmented reality welding
March 25, 2023 11:52 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report