Watermark Art Center offering Art to Go Kits March 10-11

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will offer Art to Go Kits from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 10-11, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

The kits are free and geared toward children 14 and younger. Each kit will contain everything a young artist will need to create a gallery of mini acrylic and watercolor paintings.

Kits will be distributed on a first come first served basis, with 200 available. Membership is not required.

This activity was made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.