Watermark Art Center offering Art to Go Kits March 10-11

Watermark Art Center is located at 505 Bemidji Ave N. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 06, 2023 06:18 PM

BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will offer Art to Go Kits from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 10-11, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

The kits are free and geared toward children 14 and younger. Each kit will contain everything a young artist will need to create a gallery of mini acrylic and watercolor paintings.

Kits will be distributed on a first come first served basis, with 200 available. Membership is not required.

This activity was made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
