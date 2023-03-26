Voyagers Area Council of Scouting receives $750 donation
During a recent Bemidji Lions Club meeting, the new District Executive of Voyagers Area Council of Scouting, Michelle Bedford, gave members an overview of scouting in the area. After a short question and answer period, she was presented with the annual club donation of $750 to assist with scouting projects.
