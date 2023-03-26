99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Voyagers Area Council of Scouting receives $750 donation

During a recent Bemidji Lions Club meeting, the new District Executive of Voyagers Area Council of Scouting, Michelle Bedford, gave members an overview of scouting in the area.

Pictured from left: Lions Club First Vice President Ethan Larson, Michelle Bedford and 5M10 District Governor Elect Lion Robert Woodke.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:43 PM

During a recent Bemidji Lions Club meeting, the new District Executive of Voyagers Area Council of Scouting, Michelle Bedford, gave members an overview of scouting in the area. After a short question and answer period, she was presented with the annual club donation of $750 to assist with scouting projects.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
