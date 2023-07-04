Voter Registration Day event set for July 7

BEMIDJI — The District of Minnesota Community Corrections Partners and League of Women Voters will hold a Voter Registration Day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 7, at U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services, 619 Beltrami Ave. NW, in downtown Bemidji.

“Your criminal record does not affect your right to vote in Minnesota unless you are currently incarcerated for a felony conviction,” a release said. “You can vote if you are not incarcerated, including if you are on parole.”

For more information, visit the State of Minnesota website at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote/i-have-a-criminal-record.