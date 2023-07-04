Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Voter Registration Day event set for July 7

A Voter Registration Day event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 7, at U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services, 619 Beltrami Ave. NW.

A sign with an arrow and American flag telling people where to vote
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:33 PM

BEMIDJI — The District of Minnesota Community Corrections Partners and League of Women Voters will hold a Voter Registration Day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 7, at U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services, 619 Beltrami Ave. NW, in downtown Bemidji.

“Your criminal record does not affect your right to vote in Minnesota unless you are currently incarcerated for a felony conviction,” a release said. “You can vote if you are not incarcerated, including if you are on parole.”

For more information, visit the State of Minnesota website at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote/i-have-a-criminal-record.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
Community
Bemidji Senior Center 61st birthday celebration set for July 12
July 04, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Clearwater County History Center web art.jpg
Community
Clearwater County Historical Society to hold used book sale July 8-9
July 03, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Community
Bemidji Retired Military Club set to meet July 5
July 03, 2023 11:03 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CITY OF BEMIDJI
Local
Turtle Lake Township home deemed total loss after Monday fire
July 04, 2023 12:05 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
070123.S.BP.LEGIONBASE Will Zellmann.jpg
Sports
BASEBALL: Centaurs overcome 2 late deficits to sweep home doubleheader
June 29, 2023 10:19 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Clearwater County History Center web art.jpg
Community
Clearwater County Historical Society to hold used book sale July 8-9
July 03, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
111922.S.BP.BHSGHKY Bailey Rupp.jpg
Prep
GIRLS HOCKEY: Bailey Rupp 'excited' to represent Bemidji at National Camp
July 03, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado