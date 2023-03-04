99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Vitalant community blood drives bring in 59 volunteers

Vitalant blood drive web art
March 04, 2023 10:00 AM

BEMIDJI — Vitalant hosted blood drives at Bemidji High School and Bemidji State University on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and Thursday, Feb. 2, which helped collect blood products for patients in need.

At the blood drive at Bemidji High School on Wednesday, Feb. 1, a total of 28 people volunteered to donate blood and all of them were able to successfully donate, a release said.

At the blood drive at Bemidji State University on Thursday, Feb. 2, a total of 31 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 25 of them were able to successfully donate. Eight donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells.

Donors can make appointments to give blood at donors.vitalant.org or by calling (877) 25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically takes less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their health history questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
