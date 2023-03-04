Vitalant community blood drives bring in 59 volunteers

BEMIDJI — Vitalant hosted blood drives at Bemidji High School and Bemidji State University on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and Thursday, Feb. 2, which helped collect blood products for patients in need.

At the blood drive at Bemidji High School on Wednesday, Feb. 1, a total of 28 people volunteered to donate blood and all of them were able to successfully donate, a release said.

At the blood drive at Bemidji State University on Thursday, Feb. 2, a total of 31 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 25 of them were able to successfully donate. Eight donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells.

Donors can make appointments to give blood at donors.vitalant.org or by calling (877) 25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically takes less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their health history questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health.