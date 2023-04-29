99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Vitalant community blood drives bring in 28 volunteers

Vitalant hosted a community blood drive at Bemidji State University in memory of Joe Newmann on April 6, which helped collect a total of 25 units of blood products for patients in need.

Vitalant blood drive web art
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:31 AM

BEMIDJI — Vitalant hosted a community blood drive at Bemidji State University in memory of Joe Newmann on April 6, which helped collect a total of 25 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 28 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 22 individuals were able to successfully donate at the blood drive. A total of three donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells, which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were five people who volunteered for the first time, a release said.

Donors can make appointments to give blood at donors.vitalant.org or by calling (877) 25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically takes less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their health history questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Energy Saver.JPG
Community
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors congratulate new owner of Energy Saver
April 29, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Community
Bemidji Area Reading Canine duos complete training
April 29, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Larissa Donovan check.jpeg
Community
Bemidji Jaycees donate $1,500 to Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter
April 29, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Chrissy Downwind.jpg
Local
Chrissy Downwind promoted to VP for American Indian student success for BSU, NTC
April 28, 2023 01:39 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
042923.N.BP.MIEAAWARDS.jpg
Local
TrekNorth students and staff recognized at Minnesota Indian Education Association Conference
April 28, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge.jpg
Local
Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge pays $13,000 fine for sewage violations near Lake Bemidji
April 26, 2023 11:20 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Elena Harmsen WEB.jpg
Local
Bemidji High School's Elena Harmsen selected as 2023 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour Delegate
April 28, 2023 01:04 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report