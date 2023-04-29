Vitalant community blood drives bring in 28 volunteers

BEMIDJI — Vitalant hosted a community blood drive at Bemidji State University in memory of Joe Newmann on April 6, which helped collect a total of 25 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 28 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 22 individuals were able to successfully donate at the blood drive. A total of three donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells, which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were five people who volunteered for the first time, a release said.

Donors can make appointments to give blood at donors.vitalant.org or by calling (877) 25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically takes less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their health history questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health.