Vitalant community blood drive brings in 59 volunteers

The Bemidji community hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on July 18 at First Lutheran Church which helped collect a total of 62 units of blood products for patients in need.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:45 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji community hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on July 18 at First Lutheran Church which helped collect a total of 62 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 59 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 52 individuals were able to successfully donate. A total of six donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells, which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were two people who volunteered for the first time, a release said.

In the release, Vitalant thanked Peterson, who coordinated the drive, and First Lutheran Church, which provided the location, as well as others who assisted with the drive: Kae Johnson, Clare Lyman and Barbara Horn.

Donors can make appointments to give blood at donors.vitalant.org or by calling (877) 25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically takes less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their health history questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
