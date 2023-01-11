Virtual Medicare 101 class set for Jan. 19

BEMIDJI — Minnesota's Senior LinkAge Line will host a virtual Medicare 101 class from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

"The Senior LinkAge Line Medicare 101 class is for people new to Medicare and would like to learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D," a release said. "Topics include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage."

Participants will also learn how to research Medicare plan options using Medicare's website, the release said.

The class is free to attend, and space is limited. The deadline to register is Jan. 16, to register visit www.dancingskyaaa.org or call Senior LinkAge Line at (800) 333-2433.