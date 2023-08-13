Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship available

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:41 PM

The Veterans of Foreign Wars is kicking off this year’s Voice of Democracy Scholarship competition, offering local high school students the chance to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and a trip to Washington, D.C.

Students must write and record a three-to-five-minute essay on the selected theme using an audio CD or flash drive and present their recording, typed essay and completed entry form to their local VFW Post by Oct. 31.

The 2023-24 theme selected is “What Are the Greatest Attributes of Our Democracy?” Students begin by competing at the local Post level, then Post winners compete at the District level with the winner advancing to the state competition, a release said.

All state first-place winners receive a four day trip to Washington, D.C., and the chance to compete for their share of more than $150,000 in scholarships. The first-place winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship.

The National Association of Broadcasters started the Voice of Democracy Scholarship program in 1947. The VFW became a national sponsor in the late 1950s and assumed sole responsibility for the program in 1961. The competition was created to provide students grades 9-12 the opportunity to express themselves in regard to democratic ideas and principles.

Around 40,000 students participate in the competition each year and VFW awards more than $2.1 million in educational scholarships every year.

Interested students and teachers should contact the Voice of Democracy Chairman at VFW Post No. 1260 by phone at (502) 263-9802 or email anderscu@gmail.com for more information.

