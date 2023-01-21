STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

VFW Post No. 1260 hosts Pearl Harbor dinner with awards

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1260 recently held a Pearl Harbor dinner and award ceremony at the Bemidji Eagles Club.

IMG_20221205_125058_892-3.jpg
Pete Ofstedal, a Blackduck High School teacher, left, receives a Teacher of the Year award from VFW Commander Bruce Malterud, center, and Safety Chairman Curt Anderson.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 21, 2023 10:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1260 recently held a Pearl Harbor dinner and award ceremony at the Bemidji Eagles Club.

The dinner, sponsored by the Bemidji Veterans of Foreign Wars, was attended by Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood and Bemidji Senior High School Principal Jason Stanoch, along with around 100 other attendees. Junior ROTC Cadets served the meal directed by Lt. Colonel John Naastad, a VFW member, a release said.

During the event, several people were recognized for "outstanding work in our communities and education," the release added.

Two Bemidji High School students were awarded Bemidji VFW scholarships as part of the Voice of Democracy program where students can go on and have the chance to participate in district, state and national for up to $35,000 in scholarships. The theme this year was "What makes a veteran important to you," the release said.

Those who received awards at the event included:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Pete Ofstedal, a Blackduck High School teacher.
  • Ben Hein, assistant fire chief with the Bemidji Fire Department.
  • Jake Wettschreck, fire captain with the Bemidji Fire Department.
  • Anna Glen, a Bemidji High School student.
  • Paige Cowden, a Bemidji High School student.
20221204_180550-1.jpg
Ben Hein, assistant fire chief with the Bemidji Fire Department, left, receives a Firefighter of the Year award from VFW Commander Bruce Malterud, center, and VFW Safety Chairman Curt Anderson.
Contributed
20221204_180849.jpg
Jake Wettschreck, fire captain with the Bemidji Fire Department, left, receives an EMT of the Year award from VFW Commander Bruce Malterud, center, and Safety Chairman Curt Anderson.
Contributed
20221204_181253-1.jpg
Bemidji High School student Anna Glen, left, receives a first-place award from VFW Commander Bruce Malterud, center, and Voice of Democracy Chairman Curt Anderson.
Contributed
20221204_181138-1.jpg
Bemidji High School student Paige Cowden, left, receives a second-place award and certificate from VFW Commander Bruce, center, and Voice of Democracy Chairman Curt Anderson.
Contributed

Related Topics: VFWVETERANSEDUCATION
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Education web art
Community
Students in the news, Jan. 21
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Bryce Kondos of Laporte was recently named to the dean's list at Clark University in Dubuque, Iowa, for maintaining a GPA of 3.65 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.
January 21, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Ramen Your Way.jpg
Community
Harmony Foods to hold ramen cooking class
Harmony Food Co-op will host a Ramen Your Way cooking class at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Harmony, 302 Irvine Ave. NW.
January 19, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Untitled-1.jpg
Community
Paul Bunyan Communications announces 2023 Pick-It Bowl winners
Paul Bunyan Communications recently announced the winners of its seventh Pick-it Bowl Challenge.
January 19, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
112520.N.BP.SENIOR.jpg
Community
Bemidji Senior Center seeking book donations
The Bemidji Senior Center is currently seeking book donations. All books, new or used will be accepted and are appreciated, but the center asks for no encyclopedias or dictionaries.
January 18, 2023 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report