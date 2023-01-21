VFW Post No. 1260 hosts Pearl Harbor dinner with awards

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1260 recently held a Pearl Harbor dinner and award ceremony at the Bemidji Eagles Club.

The dinner, sponsored by the Bemidji Veterans of Foreign Wars, was attended by Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood and Bemidji Senior High School Principal Jason Stanoch, along with around 100 other attendees. Junior ROTC Cadets served the meal directed by Lt. Colonel John Naastad, a VFW member, a release said.

During the event, several people were recognized for "outstanding work in our communities and education," the release added.

Two Bemidji High School students were awarded Bemidji VFW scholarships as part of the Voice of Democracy program where students can go on and have the chance to participate in district, state and national for up to $35,000 in scholarships. The theme this year was "What makes a veteran important to you," the release said.

Those who received awards at the event included:



ADVERTISEMENT

Pete Ofstedal, a Blackduck High School teacher.

Ben Hein, assistant fire chief with the Bemidji Fire Department.

Jake Wettschreck, fire captain with the Bemidji Fire Department.

Anna Glen, a Bemidji High School student.

Paige Cowden, a Bemidji High School student.

Ben Hein, assistant fire chief with the Bemidji Fire Department, left, receives a Firefighter of the Year award from VFW Commander Bruce Malterud, center, and VFW Safety Chairman Curt Anderson. Contributed

Jake Wettschreck, fire captain with the Bemidji Fire Department, left, receives an EMT of the Year award from VFW Commander Bruce Malterud, center, and Safety Chairman Curt Anderson. Contributed

Bemidji High School student Anna Glen, left, receives a first-place award from VFW Commander Bruce Malterud, center, and Voice of Democracy Chairman Curt Anderson. Contributed