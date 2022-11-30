VFW Post 1260 to hold Pearl Harbor dinner, fundraiser

BEMIDJI — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1260 will host a Pearl Harbor Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

There will be a social hour starting at 4 p.m. followed by dinner at 5 p.m. and a program at 6 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but donations are appreciated.

A silent auction will also be held with all proceeds going to local veterans and their families.

For more information, contact Margaret Booge at (218) 556-9482 or Bruce Malterud at (218) 766-3898.